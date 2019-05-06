What's Happening: Stamp Out Hunger
Why is this segment timely and/or important to viewers? The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) has their annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive and it is a very easy and convenient way for local community members to get involved in the fight against hunger. The drive is Saturday, May 11.
1: Overall description of what the NALC Stamp Out Hunger food drive is
2: Describe how the community can get involved
3: Promote need for volunteers from the community to sort the food that comes in on the day of the event at the post office and on May 14 & 21 at EIF
More Stories
-
May 7, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Decatur Public Library, Madden…
-
We are getting ready to host the 95th Annual Fire College. This is…
-
Bring your resume and engaging ambition to meet community employment…