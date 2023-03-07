CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After six months away from WCIA and reporting, Morning Show reporter Bradley Swank is back at work.

Swank enlisted in the Illinois National Guard in August of 2022 and spent his time away in basic training.

“A lot of the reason why I like the job I do here [at WCIA] is I like to help other people,” Swank said in an interview on The Morning Show. I feel like I can do that here and I wanted to expand on that.”

Swank added that enlisting in the military is something he’s wanted to do since he was a kid.

“Why not do both if I can?” Swank asked.

Swank’s full interview with Matthew White and Karina Rubio can be viewed above.