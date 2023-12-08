PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Choir is bringing a little Christmas cheer to the community with an upcoming concert event.

They will be performing a “Cocoa and Carols Night” at the PBL Junior High Commons Thursday, Dec. 15. In addition to the singing and hot chocolate, there will be sugar cookie decorating, face paining and pictures with Santa and The Grinch.

Choir Director Christoper Leech and PBL senior Jordan Casteel came on WCIA 3 News at Noon to talk about the event and what singing in a high school choir means to her and students.