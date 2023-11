CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Morning Show invited on Jonah Jansen to talk about his toy drive event through Fostering Christmas One Toy at a Time.

The drive is on Dec. 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Those that are unable to attend the toy drive can still donate online through the organization’s Amazon wish list.

For more information, view the Fostering Christmas One Toy at a Time group page on Facebook.