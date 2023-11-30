TOLEDO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Morning Show invited on Kathy Yocum to talk about an upcoming Christmas event in Cumberland County and her group: Autism Acceptance in Cumberland County, Illinois.

Yocum is the founder of AACCI, which offers a home for children on the autism spectrum in the form of a baseball league. The group will be hosting a cookie decorating table at Toledo’s upcoming Christmas Around the Square.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 in downtown Toledo. Festivities start at noon and AACCI’s table will decorate cookies from 3 to 6 p.m.