Urbana’s first Poet Laureate

The City of Urbana’s Mayor’s Office and the Urbana Arts & Culture Program recently announced their first ever Poet Laureate in City of Urbana history, Will Reger.

1: The role of the Poet Laureate is to build upon the City’s local poetry scene, foster appreciation of poetry in all its forms, and support Urbana residents and visitors in deepening their appreciation of the art of creative writing.

2: Reger was selected through a competitive application and interview process by a panel of literary experts. The poet laureate receives a $2,000 honorarium for the one-year term, funded by the City of Urbana’s Arts and Culture Program.

3: Will’s proposal included a pitch for a youth poetry competition, curating local poetry readings, and a visual arts project that will help turn poetry into visual art displays in the City.

4: Will Reger began writing in the 7th grade and has published over 100 poems both in print and on-line. He is the co-organizer of CU Poetry Group, where he’s help spearhead initiatives such as MTD Poetry, CU Haiku in the News Gazette, and Poets at the Post, a monthly open mic held at the Iron Post in Urbana