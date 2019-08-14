URBANA SWEETCORN FESTIVAL: Wreckless Whiskey

1: On the 23 & 24 the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival will host incredible local bands, local food and business vendors, local beer and wine, and many activities for kids and adults. 2: The Sweetcorn Festival was voted the #1 community event by the New’s Gazette People’s Choice, we’re excited for another year and without the help of our sponsors that would not be possible! 3: Wreckless Whiskey has been voted the top band in the 2019 Tops in the 217 through the Illini Radio Group and voted on by their listeners, and were also winners of the Herald & Review 2018 and 2019 top band voted on by listeners! 4: Wreckless Whiskey focus on country rock and play original songs as well as throwbacks.