Urbana Schools talking switch to in-person

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana School leaders are discussing how to move forward with in-person learning, as the country gets a better handle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Board members are meeting Tuesday to go over fourth quarter plans. The agenda lists the main goal as getting more kids into classrooms across all grades, but especially at the early childhood and elementary levels.

The plan outlines adding two more early childhood classrooms and slightly increases daily in-person attendance in the elementary and middle school grades.

The tentative plan for high school calls for doubling the number of students in-person each day from 100 to 200.

Staff will be returning to full days starting March 29.