U of I: Metformin Study

Increasing age is the number one risk factor for nearly every chronic disease. Strategies to extend healthy aging is a critical priority due to the rapidly expanding aging population.
Metformin is the most commonly consumed diabetes medication worldwide and has recently been proposed as a treatment to slow aging. Our recent study published in the journal Aging Cell and highlighted last week by the New York Times indicate that metformin can blunt some of the expected health benefits of exercise.
1: Exercise and Metformin have independently been shown to improve health.
2: We recently completed a study that found there was no additive effect of metformin to exercise but rather metformin and exercise did not play well together.
3: This study looked at sedentary, healthy adults (~60 yrs old) who had a risk factor for type 2 diabetes but were not diagnosed with diabetes. These results do not suggest that people should stop or avoid using metformin.
4: Further work is needed to know who can reap the benefits of exercise and metformin and to understand more about how commonly prescribed medications and exercise interact.