U of I: Metformin Study

Fighting Food Addiction When trying to stop any type of addiction, you are basically fighting against a habit. While there’s a lot more complexity to an addiction than just having an unproductive and harmful habit, approaching it through that viewpoint can be very helpful since most of us have an understanding of what it means to have a habit. There are a lot of causes that contribute to developing habits, both productive and unproductive, in our lives. However, the main issue is that our brains were built to develop and maintain habitual behavior. The primary part of our brain that controls our habits is the basal ganglia which is also involved in developing emotions and memories. Once your brain has learned a certain pattern resulting in a reward, you have a habit. That means you don’t have to use your prefrontal cortex to make the decision to engage in that behavior anymore. There’s a cue triggering the start of the routine followed by a reward. An addiction to food makes sense because we automatically associate it with comfort from the time we receive our first feeding as a newborn. The cue of discomfort triggers the routine of eating followed by the reward of comfort. If you believe you might be struggling with food addiction, you can work on that in three steps. 1. Stop the shame. The best way to maintain a habit is to shame yourself for doing it. Shame decreases motivation and your chances for changing your behavior. Remember your brain thinks it’s trying to help you. This is not about will power or weakness, but instead about replacing this habit. 2. Increase mindfulness. As long as you allow your brain to remain in habit mode, you are not engaging the thinking part of your brain. In order to make a different decision, you have to become aware of your behaviors. When you eat, use your senses to taste and smell each bite of the food. This will increase your mindfulness related to food and eating. 3. Identify the cue. Give some thought to what triggered your current choice to eat - hunger, loneliness, thirst, frustration, boredom, pain, etc. If the cue was not hunger, then you can identify other ways of responding to that discomfort which will be more effective. It can be very challenging to overcome any type of addiction, including food, on your own. Getting support and guidance can be vital in your recovery. If you are struggling with food addiction or other difficulties in your life, your relationship, or your family you need or want guidance to change, contact Jolie at Carsten Counseling & Consulting for individual, couples, or family counseling. Jolie also provides motivational workshops for professional or personal development as well as clinical supervision and coaching for counselors, social workers, and other professionals. Be guided, be motivated, be empowered!