Jump ARCHES, a health care engineering research partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and OSF HealthCare, just announced an additional $50 million in support for their program. The kind of research that Jump ARCHES conducts makes everyday people healthier and safe and reduces the cost of delivering top-notch care. https://grainger.illinois.edu/news/features/jumpARCHES_increase

1: Jump ARCHES is making people’s lives better through things like clinical simulation, mobile sensors, data analytics, robotics, VR, and understanding the social and behavioral factors that impact a person’s health.