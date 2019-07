CU Jaycees School Supply Social at the Market Tuesday, July 16th 5 to 7:30pm at Collective Pour Month Long Collection Location M-F 9 to 5 Chris Booth State Farm 1713 S. State St. Suite 102 Champaign

The Champaign Urbana Jaycees are partnering with the Champaign Farmers Market and Chris Booth State Farm in conducting a school supply collection drive to benefit Dr. Howard Elementary School during the month of July. High need supplies include crayons, colored pencils, spiral notebooks, glue sticks, yellow highlighters, and tissue boxes. Complete list available at www.cujaycees.com.