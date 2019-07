The end of summer is a very important time for many families throughout the community. It is the season to put away summer toys and start preparing for their first day back at school. As students come in eager to learn and interact with friends, parents often worry about the safety and supervision of their students. Parents also want to know that students are comforted and having fun. The Kids Plus Program reassures busy parents that their student is safe and they are having supervised fun.

Open House: 7/16/19 from 1-5pm at Windsor Administrative Building.