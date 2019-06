Mel Campbell became acclimated to gospel music at an early age. At 7 years old he began singing in the choir of his grandfather’s church and became one of the regular leads in the youth choir, Apostolic Lights. At age 11 he received his first bass guitar and began writing songs with catchy melodies and lyrics with depth.

In 2015, fresh out of high school, Mel delved into his loaded notebook of songs to choose a few favorites. The result was his debut EP Abide in the Vine. The title track, with it's infectious calypso flare, proved to be a favorite among peers and every audience that came to hear it.