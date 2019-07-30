TRAVEL OPPORTUNITIES: Senior Services of Central Illinois

September 26 – October 4. Texas… Ye-Ha!, including Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Houston. Highlights include 3 nights lodging in Dallas, 2 nights lodging in San Antonio, and 1 night lodging in Houston; Tulsa Air & Space Museum; Guided tour of Dallas; Tour of the AT&T Stadium; Sixth Floor Museum; Tour of Southfork Ranch; Guided tour of Fort Worth; Stockyards Rodeo; Visit to Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco; Visit to San Antonio Riverwalk; San Antonio’s Paseo del Rio River Cruise; Highlights tour of San Antonio: Tour of Space Center Houston, and Gangster Museum. Price: $1,234 per person (double occupancy) or $1,653 per person (single occupancy).

October 14 – 18, 2019: Lexington & Louisville, Kentucky, featuring the Muhammad Ali Center. Highlights include 2 nights in Lexington, and 2 nights in Louisville; Guided Horse Farm Tour of Bluegrass Country; Kentucky Horse Park; Thoroughbred Center; Muhammad Ali Center; Churchill Downs, Kentucky Derby Museum; and Louisville Slugger Museum. Price: $764 per person (double occupancy) or $1,003 per person (single occupancy).

November 12 – 16, 2019: Christmas Time in Branson, Missouri, featuring 7 Fantastic Christmas Shows. Highlights include Guided Tour of the College of the Ozarks, NRA National Sporting Arms Museum at Bass Pro Shops, Christmas Lights Tour, Moonshine Tour, Meet & Greet with one of Branson’s famous entertainers; Branson Landing & Downtown Branson; and Dick’s 5 & 10. Price: 734 per person (double occupancy) or $883 per person (single occupancy).

ABOUT SENIOR SERVICES OF CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Senior Services of Central Illinois is a not-for-profit organization that has been offering a wide variety of non-medical services for individuals 50 years of age and older in Sangamon, Logan, Mason and Menard counties for over 50 years serving approximately 46,000 participants annually. Senior Services of Central Illinois specializes in quality of life services, providing solutions to everyday problems so that seniors can continue to live independently, in their own homes, for as long as possible. Call Senior Services of Central Illinois at (217) 528-4035, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday and let us find solutions for you. Our core programs include: Care Coordination Unit, Information & Assistance Program, Senior Health Assistance Program, Comprehensive Care Coordination Program, Money Management Program, Adult Protective Services, Senior Transport, Daily Bread, Elder Assistance Services, The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Springfield Specialty Meals on Wheels, and Illinois Senior Olympics. For more information about Senior Services of Central Illinois, visit www.CentralILSeniors.org.

1: Travel Program for our Seniors 50+. Past trips, ie, Rose Parade, Ireland, Eastern Europe, across the USA. Travel by motorcoach, airplane, Ms Daisy 2: Extended Travel Upcoming Trips – see flyers, ie, Texas, Florida, Branson, Yellowstone, Canadian Rockies, Smoky Mountains 3: Day Trips – finding the fun in Illinois. Past examples – Moonshine, Lego Exhibit, hummingbird farm, glass blowing, shopping, eating. 4: Where to find our information – Facebook, homepage, email list, SJ-R quarterly edition of Senior Lifestyles, Senior News & times quarterly newspaper.