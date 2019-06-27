Tolono Fun Days

6/28: Tolono Twilight Trek then GOLF CART PARADE (unusual, 30 entries last year: we are raffling a 6 person golf car to help fund fireworks 1=$20 3=$50) movie “Secret Life of Pets” at dark

6/29: Parade at 11am Theme “family strong” Grand Marshal could be available to be on with me: Richard Woodworth (1948 Woodworth & Sons Trucking) He’s 84. 8 siblings. C-U Elks Club 60+ years. Also Tolono Library 50th Anniversary w/ original librarian Margaret Roellig (she’s 93) willing to chat but in a wheel chair (in case you’d like to come to her home on Tolono south side)

We’ll have Summer Skyz helicopter rides for $25 from 12-8pm at East Side Park 6/29. I could see if pilot could take you up.

Music: Champaign Freight; local & could do a few acoustic tunes if needed. (they are booked w/ Nancy on ciLiving Thurs)

6/29 12-4: vendors, inflatables, fair food Bowmentum Archery in Tolono could bring targets/challenges they will have in park and set up in Ch 3 parking lot.

6/29 fireworks 9:15pm