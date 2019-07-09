As of July 1, new tobacco control laws went into effect in Illinois:

· Tobacco 21, which raises the sales age of tobacco products from 18 to 21; and

· New tobacco taxes, which increase the price of cigarettes by $1.00 per pack and add a 15 percent wholesale tax on e-cigarettes.

1: The goal of these laws is to reduce tobacco use in Illinois and improve overall community health. Our research shows that these laws work to reduce tobacco use:

· Virtually all (94 percent) of adult smokers had their first cigarette before turning 21, and most (81 percent) before age 18, so Tobacco 21 can help prevent people from ever starting to smoke.

· In addition, Tobacco taxes are proven to help people quit smoking, and have a direct impact on deterring young people from ever starting to use tobacco.

2: We are especially pleased with the tax on e-cigarettes, because every day more young people are becoming addicted to these deadly products. In fact, youth e-cigarette use reached epidemic levels due to a 78 percent increase in high school e-cigarette use from 2017 to 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey.

3: The public also broadly supports increasing taxes on tobacco products. A poll administered in late April showed that 66 percent of respondents were in favor of a $1.00 per pack cigarette tax increase and 75 percent are in factor of raising other tobacco products like e-cigarettes.

4: To help residents quit smoking, the American Lung Association in Illinois, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, is offering free resources from the Illinois Tobacco Quitline. Resources are available online at QuitYes.org or over the phone at 1-866-Quit-Yes.