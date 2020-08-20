Three-Minute Grill: Triple S Farms Philly Cheesesteak Burger

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are some days when you just need to make something quick and easy — but there are other days where the meal has to be cooked nice and slow.

Leah with Triple S Farms is taking things slow today by preparing a Philly cheesesteak burger.

See below for its recipe, along with a tasty side-dish.

Triple S Philly Cheesesteak Burger:

  • 70% beef / 30% fat blend of Triple S Farms ground beef.
  • Green peppers, cheese, and onion.
  • Cook low and slow.
  • Use a good quality bun.

Triple S Corn Salad

  • 3 cups of fresh corn (about 5 ears of corn, shucked, blanched and cut off the cob)
  • 1 small red onion diced
  • 1 pint of cherry tomatoes; halved
  • 3 tablespoons of cider vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons of good olive oil
  • Add salt & pepper to taste
  • ½ c fresh basil leaves

In the bottom of a large bowl, add cider vinegar and olive oil, whisk to combine. Add corn, onion and cherry tomatoes. Toss with vinegar/oil mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Just before, serving add basil leaves, then toss. Can be served cold or room temperature.

