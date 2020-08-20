Three-Minute Grill: Triple S Farms Philly Cheesesteak Burger

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are some days when you just need to make something quick and easy — but there are other days where the meal has to be cooked nice and slow.
Leah with Triple S Farms is taking things slow today by preparing a Philly cheesesteak burger.
See below for its recipe, along with a tasty side-dish.
Triple S Philly Cheesesteak Burger:
- 70% beef / 30% fat blend of Triple S Farms ground beef.
- Green peppers, cheese, and onion.
- Cook low and slow.
- Use a good quality bun.
Triple S Corn Salad
- 3 cups of fresh corn (about 5 ears of corn, shucked, blanched and cut off the cob)
- 1 small red onion diced
- 1 pint of cherry tomatoes; halved
- 3 tablespoons of cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons of good olive oil
- Add salt & pepper to taste
- ½ c fresh basil leaves
In the bottom of a large bowl, add cider vinegar and olive oil, whisk to combine. Add corn, onion and cherry tomatoes. Toss with vinegar/oil mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Just before, serving add basil leaves, then toss. Can be served cold or room temperature.