Three-Minute Grill: Triple S Farms Philly Cheesesteak Burger

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are some days when you just need to make something quick and easy — but there are other days where the meal has to be cooked nice and slow.

Leah with Triple S Farms is taking things slow today by preparing a Philly cheesesteak burger.

See below for its recipe, along with a tasty side-dish.

Triple S Philly Cheesesteak Burger:

70% beef / 30% fat blend of Triple S Farms ground beef.

Green peppers, cheese, and onion.

Cook low and slow.

Use a good quality bun.

Triple S Corn Salad

3 cups of fresh corn (about 5 ears of corn, shucked, blanched and cut off the cob)

1 small red onion diced

1 pint of cherry tomatoes; halved

3 tablespoons of cider vinegar

3 tablespoons of good olive oil

Add salt & pepper to taste

½ c fresh basil leaves

In the bottom of a large bowl, add cider vinegar and olive oil, whisk to combine. Add corn, onion and cherry tomatoes. Toss with vinegar/oil mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Just before, serving add basil leaves, then toss. Can be served cold or room temperature.