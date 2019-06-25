The Importance of Gratitude for Mental Health

The practice of gratitude has many benefits for our mental health. Here to talk about gratitude and its impact on our mental health is Keri Offenstein from Two Roads Wellness Clinic.

Why is gratitude important?

· Rewires and retrains our brain to think about positives rather than negatives

· Turns what we have into enough

· Increases positive mood, prevents depression and anxiety, decreases stress

· Helps us slow down, be in the moment, and not take things for granted

· Strengthens interpersonal relationships, at home and in the workplace

How does gratitude affect mental health?

· Promotes positive outlook; becomes more of a habit to think positively and have an optimistic outlook

· Increases resilience

· Decreases stress and worry by focusing us on what is going right

· Strengthens relationships and increases empathy

· Decreases depression

What are some good ways to practice gratitude?

· Keeping a gratitude journal—write down 3 things each day that you are thankful for

· Pay attention to the little things; become more mindful of small things to appreciate

· Learn to be in the moment

· Tell others what you appreciate about them

· Take “gratitude breaks” throughout the day

How can someone contact you if they need help with this?

· We can be found at tworoadswellnessclinic.com or on Facebook under Two Roads Wellness Clinic