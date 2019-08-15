TEACHER SHORTAGE: IARSS Study

There are a variety of topics that are relevant to the viewer as we enter into a new school year. 1: The teacher shortage has become a crisis. IARSS has conducted studies the last two years and starting this year’s study. 2: Regional Superintendents focus on Safety, Support and Success as we open a new school year. Inspections, permits, drills, licensure, Professional Learning and at-risk programming are our areas of focus. 3: ROEs/ISCs are responsible for Bus Driver training’s 4:We are here to help every child, teacher, school, district be successful.
