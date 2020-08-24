Tasty Treats: Brittany’s Sweet Spot

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — August is National Black Business Month.

WCIA joined Brittany Brown for a video chat on Monday to discuss why this month is so special.

There’s never been more passion and support for Black-owned businesses.

In 2018, Brown fulfilled a lifelong dream of hers when she opened Brittany’s Sweet Spot, her own cottage industry baking company. It’s a ‘side-hustle’ of hers.

Like many small business owners, full websites and marketing campaigns were not in the budget, so Brown runs her entire shop via Facebook. You can find her posting cake-making videos via Facebook Live or crafting custom creations, like her Black Lives Matter cookies. Those activities help drive traffic to her business and add dollars to her bottom line.

When the pandemic hit this year, Brown knew she needed to get creative and decided to really amp up her social media activity. Although she felt self-conscious at first, before she knew it people were sharing videos and placing orders.

Black Business Month was founded in 2004 to help highlight Black entrepreneurs and encourage people to support Black-owned businesses.