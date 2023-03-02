CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It has almost been 75 years since St. Joseph – Staton Fire Protection District first established it’s volunteer fire department. So to commemorate it’s rich history, the local community is hosting several events throughout the year.

“During each one of these events,” Village President Tami Fruhling-Voges said on this week’s Meet The Mayor, “they’ll have old photos, old equipment. They actually have the very first fire truck that the district had and it’s been refurbished.”

The fire department is very close to the community. Often it will host events like the “Holly Jolly Christmas” where kids can interact with the fire fighters.

“It’s kinda a small town thing,” Fruhling-Voges said. “Everyone loves it. We are fortunate to have them.”

In 2022, the fire department responded to 448 calls, 129 of those being fire and 206 being EMS. According to Fruhling-Voges, it’s a lot for a small community.

“We live within a block of the firehouse. You hear how frequently they go out and each and every time you just feel blessed you have them there in the community.”