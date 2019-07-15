SCOVILL ZOO: Events & Meet Irwin

BE SCOVILL ZOO’S 2 MILLIONTH TRAIN RIDER!

DECATUR, IL – Since 1984, our community’s AZA-accredited Scovill Zoo has provided wonderful, educational experiences for animal lovers of all ages including our beloved Z.O.&O. Express Train. On Tuesday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. the zoo will honor its 2 millionth train rider!

The 2 millionth train rider chosen and his or her family will receive a certificate honoring the rider, ceremonial golden spike, train hat and whistle and 20 free train ride tickets to use in the future.

Scovill Zoo’s annual Ice Cream Safari presented by Prairie Farms Dairy will be on Sunday, July 21 from 1 – 4 p.m. Visitors will sample ice cream at stations throughout the zoo (while supplies last) and learn how the animals keep cool during the summer months. The Macon County Sheriff’s Department will again be the zoo’s honorary “scoopers”! Regular zoo admission prices apply. For more information, visit www.scovillzoo.com or call 421-7435