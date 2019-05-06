Scott Bennett Sit-down Interview
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - State Senator Scott Bennett dropped by ahead of an important time in Springfield. We asked him about some bills currently in the works at the Capitol.
Flat Tax/Graduated Income Tax:
--Governor Pritzker has been pushing for this ever since the campaign trail. Now it sounds like this legislature is going to make it a reality. While this would bring the state more revenue, are you concerned it would make the state less desirable for business owners or entrepreneurs?
Gas Tax:
--There's also been a lot of talk about infrastructure. Some think a gas tax increase will help pay for improvements. Are we going to be paying more at the pump soon?
Danville Casino:
--For years, people in Danville have been talking about the possibility of getting a casino. The Pritzker administration has signaled that they'll expand gambling in the state. So is that one step closer to happening?
Mahomet Aquifer:
--You've been part of the bipartisan effort to protect the Mahomet Aquifer. Just last week, another bill was passed. What will it do for resident who rely on that water?
More Stories
-
Why is this segment timely and/or important to viewers? The National…
-
May 7, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Decatur Public Library, Madden…
-
We are getting ready to host the 95th Annual Fire College. This is…