Scott Bennett Sit-down Interview

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - State Senator Scott Bennett dropped by ahead of an important time in Springfield. We asked him about some bills currently in the works at the Capitol.

Flat Tax/Graduated Income Tax:

--Governor Pritzker has been pushing for this ever since the campaign trail. Now it sounds like this legislature is going to make it a reality. While this would bring the state more revenue, are you concerned it would make the state less desirable for business owners or entrepreneurs?

Gas Tax:

--There's also been a lot of talk about infrastructure. Some think a gas tax increase will help pay for improvements. Are we going to be paying more at the pump soon?

Danville Casino:

--For years, people in Danville have been talking about the possibility of getting a casino. The Pritzker administration has signaled that they'll expand gambling in the state. So is that one step closer to happening?

Mahomet Aquifer:

--You've been part of the bipartisan effort to protect the Mahomet Aquifer. Just last week, another bill was passed. What will it do for resident who rely on that water?