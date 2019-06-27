RPC Wins Award from National Association of Counties

Why is this segment timely and/or important to viewers?

The RPC is receiving a 2019 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties for a program focused on helping area residents who have intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD). The award honors the RPC’s Decision Support/Person-Centered Planning (for I/DD) program and will be presented during the National Association of Counties’ Annual Conference and Exposition (July 12-15 in Clark County, Nevada).

Please share four talking points or subjects you would like included in the interview. (NOTE: These should be “big picture” points that give context to the interview).

1: What does this particular program do for residents of Champaign County and the surrounding area who have intellectual/developmental disabilities? Why is it such an important program for those people and their families?

2: How many people in the area are served by this program? Are there other programs like this in the state of Illinois?

3: How long has the RPC been coordinating this program and how has it changed and improved since its inception?

4: What are some of the elements of the program that impressed the National Association of Counties and led to them to honoring the RPC for their work?