RPC Wins Award from National Association of Counties

The Morning Show
Posted: / Updated:

Why is this segment timely and/or important to viewers?

The RPC is receiving a 2019 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties for a program focused on helping area residents who have intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD). The award honors the RPC’s Decision Support/Person-Centered Planning (for I/DD) program and will be presented during the National Association of Counties’ Annual Conference and Exposition (July 12-15 in Clark County, Nevada).

Please share four talking points or subjects you would like included in the interview. (NOTE: These should be “big picture” points that give context to the interview).

1: What does this particular program do for residents of Champaign County and the surrounding area who have intellectual/developmental disabilities? Why is it such an important program for those people and their families?

2: How many people in the area are served by this program? Are there other programs like this in the state of Illinois?

3: How long has the RPC been coordinating this program and how has it changed and improved since its inception?

4: What are some of the elements of the program that impressed the National Association of Counties and led to them to honoring the RPC for their work?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER