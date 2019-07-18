Road to Farm Progress: 40 Days Away

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Farm Progress show arrives in Decatur in less than a month and a half. Many of the exhibitors this year have been erecting permanent facilities—at least more than in prior years for any individual show. Stu Ellis continues his weekly updates on changes this year at Progress City.

Stu Ellis

GSI has moved its entire installation from the northwest corner to the southeast corner, adjacent to parent company AGCO. Jaron Wendt of GSI said farmers will have a lot to see at the new GSI exhibit location…

Jarod Wendt

We’ve moved down here to second street and will be located across from AGCO this year.

Stu Ellis

And as part of the exhibit, you’ve got a new bin. Tell me about the bin.

Jarod Wendt

We’ve erected a new bin at the new site here. We’ll actually have a tower and a catwalk going from the AGCO booth over to our GSI booth. The bin is a 40 series grain bin. It is a 60 foot, ten ring, 100,000 bu. grain bin.

Stu Ellis

New technology that can tell moisture in the corn.

Jarod Wendt

Yep, that’s our Grain-Viz product. We’ll have a demo and demonstration on exactly how that all works. But it’s a product that goes inside of the grain bin and you can read moisture and capacities and those types of things wirelessly.

Stu Ellis

High speed conveyor coming up from underneath.

Jarod Wendt

Yep, underbin chain conveyor is all new for this year. We’ll have a demo and a display of the underbin chain conveyor.

Stu Ellis

And that dryer that nobody can hear working.

Jarod Wendt

Yep, We’ll have it on the booth again, running, so we’ll have actual power being brought to it and we’ll be able to turn it on for farmers that want to hear it running, the quiet dryer.

Stu Ellis

That is Jarod Wendt of GSI in Assumption. They are ramping up their construction efforts, since the Farm Progress show is only 40 days away. We’re on the Road to Farm Progress. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.