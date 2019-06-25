Riggs Fest 2019

We are nearly through our first month of summer, but there are plenty of festivals and events coming up that you don’t want to miss.

This Saturday, catch the fireworks before the 4th of July with one of the largest displays in the Midwest. Head down to Arthur for their Freedom Celebration, which not only has phenomenal fireworks, they also showcase skydivers, flyovers and a parade, starting at 1pm. Nearly 40,000 people make their way to Arthur for this event, so you want to get there early. Tolono Fun Days will also be putting on a show with fireworks, a parade and tons of music and activities for the whole family.