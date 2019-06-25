Riggs Fest 2019

-Free, live music in the tent all 4 evenings   -Thursday: Avon Dale  -Friday: Caleb Cook Band  -Saturday: Love Sign  -Sunday: Riders of the Golden Maize
-Saturday starting at noon: RC Demos with Horizon Hobby and Bike Races with Neutral Cycle and Wild Card Cycling
-Sunday starting at 11am: German Brunch. -Sunday starting at 1pm: Helicopter Rides and Motorcycle Dyno with the Regulators Motorcycle Club

