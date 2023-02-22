MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Get ready to take the plunge in support of Special Olympics Illinois and its athletes who train, prepare and compete tirelessly every year. We’re inching closer to the 23rd annual Mahomet Polar Plunge and Law Enforcement Torch Run, scheduled to kickoff March 11.

Registration is already underway, according to Vanessa Duncan with Special Olympics Illinois. She shared with us that 188 “polar plungers” are already slotted to participate. Of course they encourage and hope for more with two weeks left to go. Vanessa, who serves as the Assistant Director of Development, says you can also register the morning of from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m., then plungers leave the beach at noon. Participants are asked to raise $100 in donations from their family, friends or coworkers beforehand, which allows them entry and access to the festivities.

Mahomet won’t be the only city to host “polar plungers” this year. Other areas included are Effingham, Eastern Illinois University and Decatur in Region One. Of these towns, Mahomet is the oldest to host Polar Plunges. But also the second ever created in the state of Illinois, which they began doing in 2000 behind Palatine in 1999. However, we can’t forget the importance of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is why we invited Micah McMahon, a Correctional Officer with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department. Micah became a polar plunger just last year.

Ever since it was created in 1986, Micah says over $68 million has been raised in support of Special Olympic athletes being able to plunge free of cost. That helps those like Emmerson Hjort do what she truly loves. She shared that she’s done 10 polar plunges herself and couldn’t have gotten this far without the support of Vanessa, Micah and others like them in her life. Emmerson also serves as an Ambassador and Global Messenger to spread awareness of Special Olympics.

“I’m in like seven sports, my favorite is gymnastics and track. It’s amazing. I love my event, my friends just like Vanessa and Micah. I love them.”

Don’t forget, Mahomet’s Polar Plunge takes place at Lake of the Woods.

But for more on the 2023 Mahomet Polar Plunge, you can click here.

To support an athlete like Emmerson or a plunger like Micah, click here.