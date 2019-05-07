RED DAY - May 9th @ 9AM

https://www.kwchampaign.com/red-day-champaign/

We have a growing need in our area to house and support the most vulnerable homeless on their journey of healing and restoration. Please share four talking points or subjects you would like included in the interview. (NOTE: These should be “big picture” points that give context to the interview). 1: RED DAY is an annual worldwide event to positively impact our communities. Keller Williams around the world spend the day making a difference. 2: Local Realtors Association (Champaign County Association of Realtors) President chose CU at Home as our 2019 initiative. 3: CU at Home has a mission to grow a full year round overnight option for those without a home as well as transitional and recovery options along their journey. 4: As Realtors we make our livelihood from the housing industry and our KW Culture is to help those around us. What better opportunity than to spend an entire day onsite making these homes a safe haven?