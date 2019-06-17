Red Cross: Missing types campaign

A’s, B’s and O’s are disappearing from major brands to highlight the critical importance of blood donations

American Red Cross campaign urges donors to fill the Missing Types by giving blood

· On June 11, the American Red Cross will launch the Missing Types campaign to raise awareness about the unmet need for blood and how donors can help save lives.

o Only three out of 100 people in the U.S. give blood. There simply aren’t enough people donating blood to help patients in need.

o Yet each day, kids battling cancer, accident victims being raced into emergency rooms, and new moms with complicated childbirths, need lifesaving blood transfusions.

o To ensure that lifesaving blood products are available when and where they are needed, the Red Cross urges more individuals to roll up a sleeve and give.

· Between June 11 and June 30, iconic corporate and civic brands, celebrities, and influencers will remove the A, B and O – the main blood groups – from signage, websites and other public-facing platforms to illustrate the critical role blood donors play helping patients.

o Our goal is to inspire new and former blood donors to give this summer and become regular blood donors for patients in need in the years to come. The need for blood is constant.

o The effort also aligns with World Blood Donor Day on June 14. Summer can be a difficult time to collect enough blood to meet patient needs, which is one of the reasons World Blood Donor Day is celebrated in June.

o For those who have never donated before, or who haven’t rolled up a sleeve in a few years, the message is clear: You can help fill the missing types.

o As part of this effort, many of our campaign partners are hosting blood drives this June to ensure there are opportunities for individuals to donate blood. Volunteer blood drive sponsors play a critical role to bring together communities to help save lives.

· Help fill in the missing types this summer – make an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Props/Demonstration Ideas:

The following resources are also available: · Welcome to Las Vegas sign animation. · B-roll video, photos and a video of recipient Troy Stemen who is featured in the news release. · National partner logos to be shared in the context of the Missing Types campaign. · Survey infographics plus additional social resources, including graphics, selfie signs with directions and sample messages.