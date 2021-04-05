Rantoul Family Sports Complex getting close to opening

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A brand new sports facility in Champaign County is just days away from opening.

It’s taken a lot of work to make the Rantoul Family Sports Complex a reality, but now they’re ready to play ball.

The sports complex is just half a mile from the I-57 exit in town. Next week, this place will kick things off by hosting it’s first youth baseball tournament.

There several different baseball, softball, and multi-purpose field. That includes space for soccer, football, and T-ball. There’s even a playground with a water area for kids called a ‘splash pad’.

Both city leaders and the team in charge of running the complex say the facility will help Rantoul bounce back from economic struggles the village has been facing in recent years.