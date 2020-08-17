Pet Spotlight: Black Cat Friday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Hospice Hearts is introducing three cats on WCIA’s Pet Spotlight for what they’re calling ‘Black Cat Friday’.

There’s Pebbles and Bingo, a bonded pair of seniors who are quiet and like to sleep. They’re considered ‘fospice’ (foster/hospice) because of their advanced age. They have no known medical conditions at this time, however, Hospice Hearts say they will work with an experienced cat owner to provide the best life for these sweet girls.

They are used to living around other cats, dogs, ponies, and miscellaneous critters. Their ideal home will be calm with plenty of soft resting places.

They also have Sassy to share with us, who came to Hospice Hearts after her owner passed away. Besides being ridiculously photogenic, she is good with dogs if properly introduced.