PET ON THE SET: Meet Lincoln

Lincoln is up for adoption at The Champaign County Humane Society.
I am a neutered male, orange tabby Domestic Shorthair.
If you visit CCHS and you can hear purring in the distance, you are probably hearingLincoln! He is a fantastic two year old cat that is eager for his forever home. He would love nothing more than to be in a home with someone who truly appreciates his affectionate and loving nature. If you have a free hand for petting and some open space in your heart, you might be the person that Lincoln is looking for!