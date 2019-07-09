PET ON THE SET: Meet Lincoln

The Morning Show
Posted: / Updated:

Lincoln is up for adoption at The Champaign County Humane Society.

I am a neutered male, orange tabby Domestic Shorthair.

If you visit CCHS and you can hear purring in the distance, you are probably hearingLincoln! He is a fantastic two year old cat that is eager for his forever home. He would love nothing more than to be in a home with someone who truly appreciates his affectionate and loving nature. If you have a free hand for petting and some open space in your heart, you might be the person that Lincoln is looking for!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER