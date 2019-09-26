PET ON THE SET: MEET KELLYANN AND ROCKY

Coat length: Long

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered, declawed.

Good in a home with: Other cats, dogs.

Adoption fee: $50.00

Meet KellyAnn

KellyAnn is a gorgeous twelve year old, front-declawed calico. Her owners have severe health issues and it was time to find KellyAnn and her housemate, Tommy, a new home. The family member who stepped up to help re-home them, couldn’t keep these two because they have a prey-aggressive dog. Hospice Hearts will make sure both KellyAnn and Tommy are safe and give them a second chance at forever home. KellyAnn and Tommy can be adopted separately (Note: Tommy has been adopted). KellyAnn is good with other cats and calm dogs. She has lived with a guide dog (lab). KellyAnn comes with her own drinking fountain. To meet or adopt KellyAnn, apply online at www.hospicehearts.org and click on ADOPT.

Coat length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered, declawed.

Good in a home with: Other cats, dogs, children.

Adoption fee: $50.00

Meet Rocky Pup

Rocky Pup came back to Hospice Hearts after his owner unexpectedly passed away. Don’t let the gray muzzle fool you! Rocky still has plenty of energy and love to give!! His foster is making progress with Rocky Pup on exercise and weight loss, which we would like to have continued in his forever home.

To meet or adopt Rocky Pup, apply online at www.hospicehearts.org and click on ADOPT.

Events

Prairieland Feeds Pet Extravanganza

Saturday, September 28th 9am-4pm

Sunday, September 29th 11am-4pm

The #1 People’s Choice Rescue, Hospice Hearts, will be there with merchandise and information on how you can volunteer, foster or support this rescue group.

A percentage of in-store purchases made during the fair will be donated to participating non-profits.

There will be food, entertainment, horse rides, new animals in the petting zoo and educational exhibits for all ages to enjoy.

Location:

303 S. Dunlap Avenue

Savoy, IL

——————————————

10th Annual Pride Parade

Saturday, September 28th, 2019

Parade starts at 3pm

Join Hospice Hearts as we march with community members in the 10th Annual Pride Parade.

The popular outdoor celebration and vendor fair will offer performances and entertainment on the main stage throughout the day.

City of Champaign lot, north of One Main Plaza in downtown Champaign

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019

1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

—————————————————–

Urbana’s Market at the Square

Saturday, October 5th, 2019

8:00 am – Noon

Stop by to visit us at the Urbana Market on the Square and check out our logo merchandise and handmade catnip toys!

Corner of Illinois & Vine Streets

Urbana, Illinois

CFA – Louisville Cat Show

Saturday, October 5th 9am-5pm

Come see up to 130 purebred and household pet cats complete for top cat in six different judging rings. Then stop by our Catnip Dispensary and bring home unique cat nip toys for your felines (remember your friends and family cats). It’s not too early to start thinking of Christmas stocking stuffers!

Location:

3938 Poplar Level Road

Louisville, KY

—————————————–

Hospice Hearts Volunteer Meeting

Sunday, October 6th, 2019

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Join us for our monthly volunteer meetings the first Sunday of each month at the Champaign Public Library Friend’s Meeting Room from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Want to learn more about our programs and events? Want to see how you can help? We have lots of upcoming events and volunteer opportunities. All ages welcome.

Champaign Public Library

Friend’s Meeting Room 215

200 W. Green St., Champaign, IL

————————————————

Vet Med Open House

College of Veterinary Medicine University of Illinois

Sunday, October 6th, 2019 10am-4pm

Come join Hospice Hearts and more than 40+ exhibitors, demonstrations and live animals. Hospice Hearts will have a few adoptable animal too.

Back by popular demand is “Double-Stuffed Oreo”, our 17 lb. Tuxedo cat, who is insulin dependent (but otherwise healthy). We will also have our Catnip Dispensary with unique catnip toys for your felines, as well as other Hospice Hearts merchandise (dog items too). Find out how you can help Hospice Hearts by becoming a volunteer and/or foster.

College of Veterinary Medicine 2001 S. Lincoln Avenue Urbana, IL