We had a furry friend in the studio Monday morning. Find out how you can adopt Hallow from the Champaign County Humane Society in this Pet on the Set.
|HALLOW – ID#A084259
My name is HALLOW.
I am a neutered male, black Domestic Shorthair.
The shelter thinks I am about 4 years old.
I have been at the shelter since Mar 29, 2019.
This information is 1 hour old.
|Shelter Staff made the following comments about this animal:
|Hallow is a three year and ten month old neutered male who is a little shy but has the potential to be very talkative and playful. He needs lots of love and treats! He enjoys sleeping and hanging out. He is extremely chill and releaxed. He is FIV positive, but with normal vet treatment he will continue to live a happy and wonderful life!