Pet on the Set: Charlie

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Terri Fields from Hospice Hearts brought by this big cat looking for a home. Find out how you can adopt Charlie in Wednesday’s Pet on the Set.

Domestic Short Hair & Tabby Mix

Adult Male Large Orange & White

About

Coat length: Short

Health: Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.

Good in a home with: Dogs.

Adoption fee: $50.00

This is Charlie, a handsome nine year old orange tabby. Charlie’s a big boy at almost 15 lbs. He is looking for his perfect family where he can do a little sunbathing and window watching. Charlie is a friendly chap who gets along with dogs but would prefer to be the only cat in the house. A family member reached out to Hospice Hearts when their grandmother died and left Charlie behind. There was no room at the numerous shelters the family called until they found us–we made room for Charlie! Charlie finally arrived! So get your application in now, because this sweet, happy fellow won’t last long. Charlie will be fostered in Urbana, Illinois, until he finds his forever home. Apply online at www.hospicehearts.org and click on ADOPT.

————————————–

Summer Movie Night: Show Cats

Thursday, July 11th, 2019

5:30pm – 8:00pm

Join the Broadway Food Hall and enjoy the movie ‘Show Cats’ as well as visit with some of our orphan cats from Hospice Hearts.

Broadway Food Hall

401 N. Broadway Avenue

Urbana, IL

————————————–

Urbana’s Market at the Square

Saturday, July 13th, 2019

7:00 am – Noon

Stop by to visit us at the Urbana Market on the Square and check out our logo merchandise and handmade catnip toys!

NEW THIS YEAR: FACE PAINTING!

Corner of Illinois & Vine Streets

Urbana, Illinois

————————————–

Rantoul Farmers Market

Wednesday, July 17th, 2019

4pm-7pm

The Catnip Dispensary will be at the Rantoul Farmer Market, with unique catnip toys and Hospice Hearts merchandise.

Location: Downtown Rantoul

S. Garrard and E. Congress, Rantoul, IL

————————————–

Savoy16: Lion King

Friday, July 19, 2019

Saturday, July 20

Sunday, July 21

Come meet the adoptable Hospice Hearts pets onsite at Savoy 16 and then watch Lion King. Besides our orphans, we will have unique catnip toys, dog treats and Hospice Hearts merchandise.