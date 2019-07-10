Pet on the Set: Charlie

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Terri Fields from Hospice Hearts brought by this big cat looking for a home. Find out how you can adopt Charlie in Wednesday’s Pet on the Set.
Domestic Short Hair & Tabby Mix
Adult Male Large Orange & White
About
Coat length: Short
Health: Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with: Dogs.
Adoption fee: $50.00
This is Charlie, a handsome nine year old orange tabby. Charlie’s a big boy at almost 15 lbs. He is looking for his perfect family where he can do a little sunbathing and window watching. Charlie is a friendly chap who gets along with dogs but would prefer to be the only cat in the house. A family member reached out to Hospice Hearts when their grandmother died and left Charlie behind. There was no room at the numerous shelters the family called until they found us–we made room for Charlie! Charlie finally arrived! So get your application in now, because this sweet, happy fellow won’t last long. Charlie will be fostered in Urbana, Illinois, until he finds his forever home. Apply online at www.hospicehearts.org and click on ADOPT.
————————————–
Summer Movie Night: Show Cats
Thursday, July 11th, 2019
5:30pm – 8:00pm
Join the Broadway Food Hall and enjoy the movie ‘Show Cats’ as well as visit with some of our orphan cats from Hospice Hearts.
Broadway Food Hall
401 N. Broadway Avenue
Urbana, IL
————————————–
Urbana’s Market at the Square
Saturday, July 13th, 2019
7:00 am – Noon
Stop by to visit us at the Urbana Market on the Square and check out our logo merchandise and handmade catnip toys!
NEW THIS YEAR: FACE PAINTING!
Corner of Illinois & Vine Streets
Urbana, Illinois
————————————–
Rantoul Farmers Market
Wednesday, July 17th, 2019
4pm-7pm
The Catnip Dispensary will be at the Rantoul Farmer Market, with unique catnip toys and Hospice Hearts merchandise.
Location: Downtown Rantoul
S. Garrard and E. Congress, Rantoul, IL
————————————–
Savoy16: Lion King
Friday, July 19, 2019
Saturday, July 20
Sunday, July 21
Come meet the adoptable Hospice Hearts pets onsite at Savoy 16 and then watch Lion King. Besides our orphans, we will have unique catnip toys, dog treats and Hospice Hearts merchandise.