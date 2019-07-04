We had a furry friend in the studio Thursday morning. Watch and find out how you can adopt Channing from Catsnap. That’s in this Pet on the Set.

Channing, female, 7 MONTHS.

Dumped on a farm, starving, pregnant and sick, scared and so very sweet. How can people do this to animals?

Channing is plain adorable. A little dizzy busy girl that is very thin and about 6 months old. She was found also on the same farm as Desert Rose but her approach to life is different. She jumped in the middle of the dogs and wanted to eat.

She is thin from lack of food but her long hair and her playful attitude makes her a cat to be loved! She needs to be well fed and loved and will turn into a amazing cat!

Adoption events are Saturdays at PetsMart in Champaign, 12-3.

**Check our Facebook page first as we don’t always have enough volunteers to staff events.