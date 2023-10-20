This week Alison Dupre from CATsNAP (Champaign Area Trap, Spay, Neuter, And Adoption Program) brings us two three month old kittens, Evander and Monet. Both kittens must be adopted together.



Established in 2005, CATsNAP is a non-profit that seeks to reduce pet overpopulation and improve the welfare of animals in the greater Champaign County area. So far in 2023, CATsNAP has spayed or neutered 500 cats.





CATsNAP (Champaign Area Trap, Spay, Neuter & Adoption Program)

1713 S. State St, Champaign

Hours: By Appointment only

Website: catsnap.org

Email: catsnap@catsnap.org