Pet on the Set: Buddy & Rascal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We had a few furry friends in the studio this morning. Meet Buddy and Rascal in this Pet on the Set.

Rascal

Adult Male Medium Tabby (Gray / Blue / Silver)

Coat length: Short

Health: Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered, declawed.

Good in a home with: Other cats, dogs.

Adoption fee: $50.00

Rascal is a 12 year old, gray tabby, front-declawed cat, who came to Hospice Hearts with his housemate, Buddy. When Rascal’s owner tripped over Buddy while using her walker, the family decided that after rehab, she needed to go to the nursing home. The husband, who also uses a walker, did not want the same fate so he decided to send the boys to the Centralia Animal Control. Hospice Hearts was called to help them find a second chance at a good life. Rascal is getting over his shyness and more independent. His housemate, Buddy, is the more curious and friendly of the two. Buddy does great walking around in a harness! They can be adopted separately or together. Rascal is slowly adjusting to Wishbone, the foster’s Jack Russell Terrier and the lab/mix, Moe. On the other hand, Buddy hangs out with Wishbone all the time and doesn’t seem to mind being around a dog bigger than himself (Moe).

Buddy

Adult Male Medium Black

Coat length: Short

Health: Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered, declawed.

Good in a home with: Other cats, dogs.

Adoption fee: $50.00

Buddy is a 12 year old, black, front-declawed cat, who came to Hospice Hearts with his housemate, Rascal. When Buddy’s owner tripped over Buddy while using her walker, the family decided that after rehab, she needed to go to the nursing home. The husband, who also uses a walker, did not want the same fate so he decided to send the boys to the Centralia Animal Control. Hospice Hearts was called to help them find a second chance at a good life. Buddy is friendly and very curious; he adjusts easily to new environments. He is even comfortable in a harness and can be taken for walks. It didn’t take long for Buddy to start hanging out with the resident dog, Wishbone, a Jack Russell Terrier. When another dog, Moe, entered the foster home, Buddy had no problem being around him either. Buddy’s housemate, Rascal, is more shy and independent–he is slowly warming up to both dogs. They can be adopted separately or together.

Events

Urbana’s Market at the Square

Saturday, August 3, 2019

7:00 am – Noon

Stop by to visit us at the Urbana Market on the Square and check out our logo merchandise and handmade catnip toys!

NEW THIS YEAR: FACE PAINTING!

Corner of Illinois & Vine Streets Urbana, Illinois

Hospice Hearts Volunteer Meeting

Sunday, August 4, 2019

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Join us for our monthly volunteer meetings the first Sunday of each month at the Champaign Public Library Friend’s Meeting Room from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Want to learn more about our programs and events? Want to see how you can help? We have lots of upcoming events and volunteer opportunities. All ages welcome.

Champaign Public Library

Friend’s Meeting Room 215

200 W. Green St., Champaign, IL

Catnip Dispensary at Gordyville

Friday, August 9 – Sunday, August 11, 2019

Come visit Hospice Hearts at Gordyville Flea Market! Pick up some new toys for your favorite feline(s) from our Catnip Dispensary or some of our Hospice Hearts logo merchandise. Hours are:

Friday 4 – 9 pm

Saturday 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday from 9 am – 3 pm.

We’re on the east side near door #7.

Gordyville Rt 136 E / 2205 CR 3000 N, Gifford, IL