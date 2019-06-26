Pet on the Set: Bonnie & Clyde

Terri Fields with Hospice Hearts brought by some helpers for Wednesday’s Pet on the Set. Addison & Mikaela introduce us to Bonnie & Clyde in this segment.

Bonnie & Clyde

Adult Female & Male Medium Gray & White

Coat length: Short Health: Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.

Good in a home with: Other cats, children. Adoption fee: $75.00

Bonnie & Clyde are a bonded pair of young cats who were relinquished to a downstate animal control when their owner entered a nursing home. They are eager to find a new family to love. At five years old, they are sweet and snuggly. Bonnie is front declawed. Clyde is not declawed. Their foster reports that the dynamic duo are playful, run around and play/fight together. When they are not playing, they spend their time in open windows and Bonnie loves talking to the birds. Clyde will curl up and sleep with you. Bonnie and Clyde both love attention and being petted. Did we mention that Bonnie is a very talkative cat? Apparently, she has much to say about her life with Clyde. If interested in adopting Bonnie & Clyde, please complete an adoption application online at www.hospicehearts.org under “Adopt”.

Walk-In Wellness Clinic

Saturday, June 29th, 2019

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Rural King Supply

913 West Marketview Drive

Champaign, Illinois

Stop by our walk-in wellness clinic for low cost vaccinations, microchips, deworming, nail trims, and flea prevention for dogs and cats!

Urbana’s Market at the Square

Saturday, July 6th, 2019

7:00 am – Noon

Stop by to visit us at the Urbana Market on the Square and check out our logo merchandise and handmade catnip toys!

NEW THIS YEAR: FACE PAINTING!

Corner of Illinois & Vine Streets Urbana, Illinois

Hospice Hearts Volunteer Meeting

Sunday, July 7th, 2019

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Join us for our monthly volunteer meetings the first Sunday of each month at the Champaign Public Library Friend’s Meeting Room from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Want to learn more about our programs and events? Want to see how you can help? We have lots of upcoming events and volunteer opportunities. All ages welcome.

Champaign Public Library

Friend’s Meeting Room 215

200 W. Green St., Champaign, IL