Pet on Set: Whiskers

Featured Pet:

Whiskers – female, 7 years old – Sweetest cat there can be was pulled from the County Animal Control. She is not a young frisky kitten but rather a girl who has seen the passage of time gracefully and learned a great deal about people in that time. She is EXTREMELY sweet and affectionate and was a favorite at our most recent Cat Café!

October Events/Topics:

1. Kitten only adoption Friday, 11/2 from 5-8PM at Petsmart.

2. We would like to thank all the volunteers that helped Saturday and the local businesses that donated to us and the Park District for letting us use Prairie Farms.

Sunday, October 7 at 2 PM – 4 PM

Champaign Public Library

200 W Green St, Champaign, Illinois 61820

3. Our online auction is November 18-25.

