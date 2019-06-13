Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign/Urbana
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News
National News
Your Local Election HQ
The Morning Show
Agriculture News
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Christensen trial day 3 recap
Top Stories
Summer speeding concerns
Top Stories
Ordinance bans ATVs
Wet spring could increase chance for West Nile
Extra special Flag Day
Local leaders represent in D.C.
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Weather Garden
Eyenet
Weather Wall
Local Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Big Race – INDY
Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Meyer, Davan miss cut at Lincoln Land Championship
Top Stories
Feagles battles illness in first pro golf event, Campbell has sights on PGA Tour
Top Stories
Acton named 1st team All-American
Arcola’s Edwards joins Illini women’s basketball team
Feagles learning from former Illini ahead of first pro event
Forsyth Classic set for final weekend
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Our Town 2019
Best of the Class 2019
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Viewers Club
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
Morning Mug Club
Birthday Smiles
Watch
Search
Search
Search
Pet on Set: Meet Gomer
The Morning Show
by:
Alexandra Corradetti
Posted:
Jun 13, 2019 / 11:12 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 13, 2019 / 11:12 AM CDT
Don't Miss
Don’t Miss Auto Racing Challenge 2019
Don’t Miss Morning Mug Club
Don’t Miss Weather Pix
Don’t Miss Stay Connected
Don’t Miss Viewers Club
WCIA 3’s From The Vault
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER