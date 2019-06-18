New spot for Autism services

Sharing new services in Champaign for children on the spectrum, including Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Occupational Therapy, Parent support and training, school services.

There is an overwhelming need for support for families in our community who are living with Autism and other NeuroIntellectual challenges. BPIABA is a new provider in the community which offers some unique services not yet offered by other providers.

1: New clinic in Champaign 4112 Fieldstone Road in Champaign (also located in Springfield with more locations soon to follow in Central Illinois)

2: Occupational Therapy and ABA now offered

3: Apple Academy, an alternative or enhancement to traditional school

4: Parent support groups and online training programs

