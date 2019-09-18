1: Transportation incidents, which include tractor overturns, are the leading cause of death for farmers and farm workers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is National Farm Safety and Health Week. The Illinois Farm Bureau and COUNTRY Financial has teamed up to provide safety tips for farmers and other drivers on the roads as we approach the harvest season. Why is this year especially important for everyone to be reminded of farmers and heavy equipment on the roads this fall?

Because the planting season was unusual, farmers could be harvesting for lengthier hours and over a longer period, while possibly under stress considering 2019 farm outcomes. It is important for everyone, including motorists, to shift safety into high gear to avoid transportation incidents.

2: We all need to work together to keep the roadway safe. Rural motorists should consider giving themselves a few extra minutes for travel during the harvest season so they can slow down to keep our farmers and families safe. Farm equipment is large, difficult to maneuver, and it is easy to miscalculate the equipment’s slower speed as you approach it on the road in a faster moving vehicle. What are some other steps that drivers should consider as we approach harvest?

1. Find the lights on farm vehicles.

2. Slow down as soon as you see a farm vehicle.

3. Be cognizant of the time of year.

3: As you mentioned, it is a two-way street. What are simple steps that farmers can take to remain safe traveling between fields?

1. Keep SMV signs, lights, and the body of farm vehicles clean.

2. Travel in farm vehicles at low traffic times when possible.

3. Continue to be observant.

4. In addition to roadway safety, what are some other safety tips you want farmers and farm families to keep in mind as they hit this busy time of year?

a. Maintain your equipment. Most farm accidents and deaths involve outdated machinery that lack safety features or from equipment that has broken down. Make sure equipment is maintained according to the manufacturers’ recommendations to prevent tractor rollovers and other accidents.

b. Tell family and helping hands where you will be working and when. Keep the lines of communication open. Also, always have a cell phone or walkie-talkie on you in case of emergencies or accidents.

c. Get plenty of rest and take frequent breaks. Drink plenty of fluids and have healthy snacks on hand to keep your energy levels up. Do not push yourself past healthy limits. Accidents are more likely to happen once fatigue sets in.

d. Familiarize yourself with how your prescriptions and over the counter medications affect you. Some medications and machinery do not mix. Consult your doctor if your medications impair your ability to safely operate your equipment.

e. Build, re-educate and/or familiarize yourself with a safety plan around confined spaces in your operation. Every year, confined spaces are a cause of injury or death for farmers. Confined spaces such as grain bins and manure pits can suffocate, engulf, or otherwise harm farmers.