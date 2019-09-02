MURDER MYSTERY DINNER: Champaign Urbana Jaycees

Murder Mystery Fundraiser Dinner Saturday, September 7, 7:00 – 10:00 at Savoy Elk Lodge

The Champaign Urbana Jaycees are hosting this Fundraiser Dinner to benefit Camp New Hope and future community projects. Camp New Hope is a facility for recreational programs for special needs individuals. The CU Jaycees will partner with the Champaign Urbana Theatre Company to provide an interactive event and dinner. Information and tickets are available at www.cujaycees.com.

1: The Murder Mystery Dinner will be Saturday, September 7, 7:00 – 10:00. Doors open at 6:30. Dinner will be included, provided by Blue Dragonfly Catering. Cash Bar will be available, and prizes!

Promo code “BREAKFAST” is available for a $5 discount!

2: Part of proceeds will benefit Camp New Hope. Camp New Hope, located near Mattoon, IL, is a facility for recreational programs for special needs individuals. The camp offers several programs that bring fun, companionship, and activity to people of all ages with various disabilities. The Illinois Jaycees State Board has partnered with Camp New Hope for several years to support the great programs of the camp.

3: We have partnered with Champaign Urbana Theatre Company. CUTC Seven Corpse Dinner Theatre Troup will provide an audience interactive dining experience.

Theme: On the maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic, you are surrounded by the cream of European and American society. Someone among the clinking glasses and conversation is hiding a murder out at sea!

4: The CU Jaycees are a group of young adults, 18 to 40, looking to be involved in the community. We host monthly socials, provide service opportunities, and host leadership development opportunities. More information is at www.cujaycees.com