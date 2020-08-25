Motivational Monday: Regulating Emotions with Carsten Counseling

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Have you ever heard of regulating your emotions?
A good way to think about it is to just calm down.
Mental health experts say it can include responding to an emotional experience. It’s important because it provides better mental and physical health, and improved personal relationships and work performances.
Here are some healthy strategies they say will help you with regulating your emotions:
- BREATHE: Get your chill back. Engage your parasympathetic nervous system to get out of fight/flight/freeze mode by paying attention to your breathing.
- LABEL: You have to name it to tame it. Label your emotions to decrease the intensity of what you’re feeling and engage the thinking parts of your brain again.
- CHOOSE: You are the expert on your life. Choose your response to the situation rather than getting caught up in a knee-jerk reaction to your emotional experience. Trust yourself and listen to yourself. Make an informed decision on what will work best for you right now.