MOTIVATIONAL MONDAY: Getting support for chronic illness

Three ways to be supported with a Chronic Illness

How to support yourself

1. Keep your goals visible. Post-its on the bathroom mirror “Drink water instead of soda” or “Meditate 10 minutes”

2. Keep a gratitude journal to track the things in your life that are good and supportive. That’s an emotional deposit in your bank account.

3. Remember to go easy on yourself. If you struggle, talk with a counselor to help you identify barriers to change.

How to gain support from your community

1. Communicate your boundaries of activity. Explain your limitations and abilities for that day.

2. Learn to accept your new normal and adapt your idea of wellness based on that.

3. Join a community support group, find an individual counselor, or find an online support forum that best fits your needs.

Gain support from professionals

1. Keep a journal and log your symptoms, sleep, diet, mood, etc., to assist in communication with your treatment team.

2. Discuss a shared goal and decide together what takes priority. Be realistic about your motivation for change. Many illnesses require a lifestyle change.

3. Most importantly, repeat back what was discussed so that you can clarify your action steps and help you correct any misunderstandings.

