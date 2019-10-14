Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Skillicorn seeks do-over to Sandoval’s plan
Top Stories
IFSI christens unique tanker
LLCC donates collection from Lincoln biographer
City growing green this weekend
IDOA restricts dicamba
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Tackle Hunger
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Illini adamant the wins are on the way
Top Stories
Sunday No Huddle (10/13/19)
Top Stories
Fever Rewind (10/13/19)
Fahey says Illini driven to take next step
Illini clean sweep Indiana
More pro scouts at Illini practices
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Jersey Boys Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Out of the Rain Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
Motivational Monday: Getting Out of A Funk
The Morning Show
Posted:
Oct 14, 2019 / 10:44 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 14, 2019 / 10:44 AM CDT
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER