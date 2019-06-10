Motivational Monday: Creating a safe space for the LGBTQIA community

The Issue:

Creating a safe space as an ally for the LGBTQIA community, in recognition of pride month

Why is this important?

-Historically and presently, this is a community that benefits from mental health support

-Safe spaces have not always been available to this population- as allies, we help create them

-At times, people in our lives need to know that we’ll stand with them if they are feeling alone or without support.

Why therapy?

-It’s a place to be cared for emotionally

-It’s a safe environment for anyone to be heard without judgment, or bias

-It’s self care that you may not even notice you’re missing

-It’s a place to talk about how to come out, if you’re considering sharing who you are with your family/friends/loved ones and are in need of support in terms of how to go about this

-It’s a place to process fears

-A therapist can help brainstorm resources for taking care of yourself, learning about the community, other safe places, and information that can be provided to your family/friends. A therapist can even meet with your family to help educate and advocate if this sounds helpful.