ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- There are growing concerns about drought this year. 2012 was the last major drought year, but could this year be similar.

This morning, prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange are higher with corn on a rip and tear toward $7 per bushel, and soybeans slightly higher in the mid-$15 per bushel range. The reason is U.S. supplies for both are tight. In South America, China has bought all of the available soybeans from Brazil, and now their new corn crop is suffering from a drought.