Motivational Monday: 3 Tips to Having a Peaceful Vacation

3 Tips to Having a Peaceful Vacation

It’s finally here – that vacation you’ve been planning for and looking forward to. You’ve been counting down the days to be able to get away and recharge. You picture your family members all having fun, laughing together, and talking about this being the best vacation ever. And then it arrives and sometimes the reality looks a lot different than the fantasy you’ve created in your mind. There’s crying or yelling or meltdowns, and now you’re counting down the time to get home! Whether you’re planning a day trip, a weekend getaway, a vacation week, or an extended travel adventure, it is possible to create a peaceful vacation for you and your family.

Here are three strategies to help you get that peaceful vacation you need and deserve!

Make it a mission to have fun.

One of the most helpful strategies in planning a peaceful vacation is to determine a shared goal. How do you want to define fun for this vacation? Relaxing, exploring, socializing, learning, exercising, indulging? There’s no right or wrong goal to set. What matters is choosing one together as a family. This goal becomes your mission statement for the vacation. When you start to feel stressed, do a family check in with the mission statement. It could be that you’re off track and need to refocus.

Give each person some control.

If you want your whole family to be on board with a peaceful vacation, then it’s necessary to invite each member of the family on board with the planning. You feel less stressed when you have a perception of control in your life. So in order to reduce the bickering and disappointment, assign each person a part of the vacation. Depending on their role in the family (parent vs child) and their age (teen vs toddler), that might be planning an entire day, choosing a specific activity, picking a place to eat, or deciding everyone wears pink on day two. Make sure to give praise for each person’s choice and avoid eye rolling or disgruntled sighs. Smile and search for the positive!

Put sleep on the agenda.

While it might not be possible to get the same quality or quantity of sleep on a vacation, it is necessary to be proactive in setting sleep as a priority. This applies to choosing appropriate accommodations to create the best possible sleeping situation, making sure kids get enough physical activity during the day to end up tired, and planning for naps for any little ones (or older ones as well). The less sleep your family gets, the more irritable everyone will be which creates the perfect storm for tantrums, tears, regretted words, and a less than peaceful experience. Plan for sleep the same as you plan the other parts of your vacation and the results will be worth more than the effort.

